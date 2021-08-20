xml:space="preserve">
There are steps each of us can take to reduce climate change | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 20, 2021 11:00 AM
Kimberly Armstrong, Maryland program director for Solar United Neighbors, stands outside her home in the Belair-Edison neighborhood of Baltimore. She had solar panels installed on the roof four years ago. (Baltimore Sun staff).
Kudos to Dan Rodricks for his column, “Give up the lawn, plant trees, spare your kids a living hell” (Aug. 18). There is something positive we can do about climate change besides actions he cites.

If we belong to a church, synagogue or mosque that has a flat or gently sloping roof, green power can be generated that reduces fossil fuel consumption. Interfaith Power and Light of Maryland helps dozens of congregations install solar panels to generate green power at little or no cost to the congregation.

Ed Sabin, Pasadena

