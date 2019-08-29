Hogan must do more than talk about climate

It’s a good thing that Gov. Larry Hogan is joining a coalition focused on sea level rise, but your coverage should note that he remains part of the premier coalition committed to doing nothing about climate change: the Republican Party (“Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joins coalition focused on flooding, sea level rise,” Aug. 27).
President Donald Trump, with full backing of the GOP, is trying to roll back any climate progress we may have made in the last decade and then some. Governor Hogan’s support of the Republican Party helps bolster its aims, even if he may offer token disagreement here and there.
The climate crisis is real. It’s here and it demands action. Governor Hogan needs to put his money where his mouth is if he expects us to believe he’s serious about combating it, and that means more than participating in a nonpartisan panel.
Timothy Fargus, Baltimore
