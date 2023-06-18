Climate change a disaster for human health | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Over a week ago, “the smoke” came to Baltimore. It was bizarre to wake up in the morning to see an eerily red sun and not much else. The smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been a powerful visual reminder of our growing climate emergency, it is also a harbinger of the growing climate health disaster. Hospitals in New York City have reported an increase in asthma-related ER visits over the past week, and the World Health Organization predicts there will be an additional 250,000 climate-related deaths from 2030 to 2050. While the smoke is clearing and air quality is improving, the health threats from our rapidly changing climate will only become more frequent and more devastating (”Taking stock of climate change: Public understanding runs dangerously low,” June 14).

The health impacts of climate change will be multifaceted and stress our healthcare system. This past week we have seen the impact of more frequent wildfires and increased air pollution. As our climate changes disease-carrying insects will become more abundant and spread more widely. We will see an increased burden from insect-borne infections such as Lyme Disease and West Nile Disease and, for the first time, doctors will have to face diseases associated with warmer climates such as Chikungunya and Chagas disease.

As emergency medicine physicians, we see the health impacts of our changing climate every day. We see the effect of worsening air quality: we hear young children wheeze across the room, struggling to get in enough air to breathe during asthma attacks. We see the effect of increased temperatures as we pack ice into the armpits and groins of our older neighbors who are dehydrated and delirious from heat stroke. We fear the effect of more frequent extreme storms hoping that we will never have to make the torturous triage decisions other doctors have had to make. Severe flooding, drought and weather events will strain our system’s capacity to handle mass casualty events. On every shift, our patients are getting sicker from climate-related illnesses.

With such ample evidence of a growing catastrophe, surely we must have a plan? While there are several efforts on the local level, bold federal action is needed to face the challenge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been funding limited local initiatives to help build the public health response to climate change. While this is a start, with the recent debt limit deal “clawing back” public health preparedness, we are very far away from building a coordinated response to climate-related health disasters.

We are running out of time to build resilience in our healthcare system to respond to the escalating climate emergency. We must adequately fund our public health infrastructure. Recently, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna have introduced a Green New Deal for Health (S.1229), which provides a blueprint for climate resiliency and mitigation, as well as taking steps to ensure adequate healthcare access for communities most likely to be affected by climate-related health challenges. Being on the frontline of the healthcare system in the emergency department, we see firsthand the impacts of climate change on the health of our patients. We must urge our elected representatives to take this first step and adopt the blueprint outlined in the Green New Deal to ensure the health of our communities in the face of worsening climate threats.

— Nicholas Rizer, M.D. and Jace Bradshaw, M.D., Baltimore

The writers are emergency medicine resident physicians.

