Addressing climate change requires adopting some serious lifestyle changes | READER COMMENTARY

The recent editorial, “Maryland must reduce its natural gas consumption” (Feb. 22), calls for one of the many tools available for reducing climate change. Other choices would be to increase the federal fuel tax by $5 per gallon, raise the price of gasoline and diesel to $10 a gallon, ration fuel to five gallons a week, eliminate the sale of all petroleum fuels, make private vehicle use illegal, and ration power.
Encouraging the use of walking and biking as primary modes of transportation would make the city far more climate friendly as well as encourage shopping and working in your immediate local area. The highway system would move much more smoothly without the need for ever-expanding new roads and bridges to be built cutting one more taxpayer expense.
The downside is that the cost of adapting to climate change would come at a high price and life as we have known it for centuries would also change radically. Are people willing to do what it takes to stop global warming while there is time or are they willing to take whatever happens if they keep doing what they have been doing? I suspect that they talk a great deal about supporting the former, but the public is more than happy to go with the latter — including our politicians.
Dan Crumpler, Bradenton, Florida
