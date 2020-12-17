Climate change a serious threat to farming | READER COMMENTARY

My organization, American Farmland Trust, has been working for 40 years to protect farmland from residential and commercial development. Even so, between 2001 and 2016, the time frame of AFT’s most recent analysis, “Farms Under Threat: The State of the States,” 11 million acres of this nation’s irreplaceable agricultural land was lost or fragmented. Two-thousand acres per day no longer available to produce food, fuel, and fiber. As illuminated in the article, “Coastal farmers in Maryland and across Mid-Atlantic being driven off their land as salt poisons the soil” (Dec. 15), development is no longer the only threat to farmland. Threats from the impacts of climate change are now coming into view and could hasten the loss by rendering the land useless for crop production or the local climate too hot, too wet or too dry to remain viable for agriculture.