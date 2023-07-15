Give energy companies some credit | READER COMMENTARY

I am tired of climate extremists blaming oil and gas companies for the earth’s climate variability woes since demand for viable means of mass transportation have induced such companies to take advantage of the earth’s abundant resources to provide such products in cost effective ways to consumers (”It’s not the heat, it’s the stupidity: the latest wake-up call on climate change,” July 13).

Gasoline has been in existence as mobility fuel for well over a century and industry has worked diligently to reduce hazardous emissions to meet federal standards. Fuel efficient engines have reduced carbon dioxide emissions per miles driven. Many other products we consumers are used to in our daily lives are manufactured or by products of oil and gas. Many of the roads we drive on are derived from oil. We should be thankful we don’t have to huddle over a wood fire in a cave to keep warm.

Trying to milk the oil and gas industry by comparing the products to tobacco and opioids shows how desperate these climate obsessed folks are in their feeble attempt to justify their desires to prematurely make obsolete an important driver of the world economy. Until a competitive cost-efficient technology is available to organically supplant on a mass scale fossil fuel usage that is so prevalent in our daily existence, we should appreciate the cave dwellers who first realized the three components (air, fuel and an ignition source) needed to generate heat and transfer such energy for their cooking.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

