Voters should keep climate in mind | READER COMMENTARY

A kayaker paddles through a parking lot as they survey the flooding in downtown Annapolis on Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mid-term elections are upon us with mail-in balloting already begun. I congratulate The Baltimore Sun for providing an excellent voter resource in its online data base, Maryland Voter Guide 2022.

The Sun offered candidates for local, state and federal offices the chance to respond to many questions specific to each race. I especially appreciated the questions and responses on climate change. What a great chance this gave candidates to make the case for our vote. The lack of response from some candidates made a statement, too.

Saturday marked exactly six months after Earth Day. Call it “Earth Day, Election Edition” because how we vote is just as important for our Earth as the celebration of Earth Day on April 22.

The actions our elected officials take on climate are consequential. Many considerations influence our votes. But as you cast your ballot this year, keep climate in mind and vote like the Earth depends on it.

— Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City

