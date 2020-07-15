Fund climate programs to restore the economy | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland should increase spending to address the climate crisis we find ourselves in. As a start, Maryland could expand its EmPOWER energy efficiency program (”Maryland House OKs extension of energy-efficiency program,” Feb. 28, 2017), which would put Marylanders to work replacing inefficient energy infrastructure while lowering energy bills for Maryland residents. We can also create thousands of good-paying Maryland jobs by planting millions of trees throughout the state. Similarly, by cutting red tape in the permitting process for wind and solar projects, we could bring more than 40 projects online in the next 24 months and create 3,000 jobs.