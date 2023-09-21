Conservatives keeping doing their climate denial thing at our peril | READER COMMENTARY

Caribou graze in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. In an aggressive move that angered Republicans, the Biden administration on Sept. 6, 2023, canceled seven oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, overturning sales held in the Trump administration's waning days, and proposed stronger protections against oil drilling in 13 million acres of wilderness in the state's National Petroleum Reserve. (AP Photo/File) (Uncredited/AP)

Why is it when I read any commentary written by a Heritage Foundation writer on any topic I know what it is going to say? E.J. Antoni’s latest op-ed bashes President Joe Biden for prohibiting oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, stating that it along with other petroleum resource drilling cancellations will cost the American family in excess of $2,000 on their energy bills (“Biden’s energy policies hurt American families,” Sept. 15).

By “card stacking” and outright lying, Antoni is attempting to convince Americans that unless regulations are loosened on fossil fuel production, we will continue to suffer increased costs. The lie is that natural gas is a “clean” fossil fuel. True, it produces less pollutants than coal or petroleum, but it does produce methane, a strong greenhouse gas that contributes 25% to global warming.

In his effort to promote increased production of fossil fuels, Antoni leaves the threat of global warming and its perilous consequences on the bottom of the deck. Sixty years ago, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was 317 parts per million. Today, it is 420 ppm and climbing, significantly increasing global warming, ocean acidity, heat-related illnesses and other deleterious effects.

Antoni concludes his commentary by stating that we should further increase fossil fuel production. Really? As President Barack Obama observed: ”We are the first generation to feel the effects of climate change and the last generation who can do something about it.”

— Otts Laupus, Elkridge

