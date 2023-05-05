Right-wing climate deniers endanger U.S. | READER COMMENTARY

I remember how as California fires ravaged in the summer of 2020, then-President Donald Trump famously said if California swept its forest floors, as we sweep the floors in our homes, ferocious fires won’t happen. He wasn’t talking about setting off controlled fires to prevent larger conflagrations. He was talking about literally cleaning the underbrush in millions of acres of California forests, ridiculous as that sounds. But this ridiculousness and pro fossil fuel policies of stubborn climate denying Republicans and even some Democrats is at the root of the climate disasters that loom (”Wildfires in Anchorage? Climate change sparks disaster fears,” April 30).

It has just been predicted that all countries of the world will suffer catastrophic heat waves as the climate spirals out of control, but the countries that will suffer the most will be Afghanistan, which can ill afford drastic heat waves, Papua New Guinea and the countries of Central America. Republicans blame drug cartel violence for the exit of thousands of people to the U.S. from Central America, and they also blame Democrats for what they say are “open and porous” borders.

I remember listening to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, on a PBS program about fentanyl causing deaths among young Americans, and he suggested, as a remedy, that the Mexican cartels should be labeled terrorists so the U.S. Army can enter Mexico and wipe out the cartels and their drug manufacturing laboratories with no regard for Mexico’s sovereignty. That was tragicomic, to say the least. Of course, Graham did not mention climate change decimating agrarian jobs across Central America and why drug manufacturing and its illegal transport are outgrowths of the unemployment and despair that have ensued. He also did not talk about the demand for drugs in the United States that keeps the drug cartels in business.

Under climate change, the baked, dried earth can’t be coaxed to grow crops. There’s a lack of water for irrigation and drinking, and the drying of lakes like Lake Atescatempa in Guatemala spell danger for the entire region. This is spurring the displacement of people to the United States.

People are fleeing from such dire climate happenings because they’ll starve to death if they stay. They are the victims of our profligate ways, our throwaway and self-indulgent society of highways, poor public transportation and long distance driving that fill the air with greenhouse gases. The pandemic gave humanity a reprieve, but now Americans are back to driving huge trucks and large SUVs despite the big talk about electric vehicles. At the supermarket parking lot where I park my small car to shop, I am often flanked by large trucks that dangerously obscure my vision of the road as I pull out. These vehicles have exhaust tailpipes, and hence I conclude they’re not fully electric.

One of the measures of the health of our economy is car sales. The economy is judged to be healthy based on the sale of all kinds of things that ruin our environment. Yet, right wing Republicans want us to continue on the same old path to perdition even as they blame the Democratic Party’s policies for immigration. I say to them, “It’s the climate, stupid!”

If Republicans and Democrats like U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin cannot understand that the climate, as it is now and, even more so, as it will be in the future, is an existential crisis for Central Americans we cannot craft the proper policies to stem the inflow of people.

Clearly, we must address climate change urgently, as environmental scientists want us to, not build futile walls at the Southern border or rely on family separation and intimidation to keep out suffering people. These are not caravans of invaders as Republicans like to characterize them. They are refugees from the drug cartels but they’re also climate refugees and the U.S. is not far off from having internally displaced climate refugees itself as sea walls breach in the future, storms intensify, forest fires come early and rage longer, glaciers melt and summers throw out record breaking temperatures making some states uninhabitable.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

