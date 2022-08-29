Climate change is not up for debate | READER COMMENTARY

A recent letter writer doesn’t seem to be a climate change denier though his dismissive note can be very dangerous. (”U.S. climate change efforts are useless,” Aug. 25) There is no real debate about climate change — all one needs to do is look at the changing variety of birds at one’s bird feeder much less any broader movement and changes to animals and plants around the planet. If that isn’t sufficient, then ask Midwesterners and our Pacific coastal residents about their water problems (or maybe one should just go to the grocery to check prices again this week).

Promoting green energy is crucial to slow the increasing average temperatures; that includes trying to convince the rest of the world to do the same. That governments are not acting in the best interests of the planet does not mean that we should throw up our hands in despair. We are facing a crisis that may be fully realized by our children and grandchildren who may have to face draconian efforts and expenses because of our lack of immediate attention to climate change. We must face the responsibility of making the changes to our behavior and policies for the manner in which we and our parents’ generation have lived.

— Manny Flecker, Columbia

