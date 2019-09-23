Young people offer important message on climate change

Last Friday, I went to the climate strike at City Hall (“Baltimore area students take part in a Global Climate Strike march,” Sept. 20). I was there as an adult ally since the climate strike movement called Fridays for Future is youth-led. I listened to the speakers, and one had a message that all of us, especially adults, need to hear.
He said: “We don’t want your prayers. We don’t want your good wishes. We want meaningful action, effective action. We want systemic change.”
These young people understand that even if we add up all the individual lifestyle changes we make, it’s not enough. We need to switch from a country based on fossil fuel to a country based on renewable energy. And we have 11 years to do it before global warming passes a tipping point.
Karie Firoozmand, Timonium
