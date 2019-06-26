Bipartisan climate bill is an act of patriotism

What could be more patriotic than to bring our country together with bipartisan climate legislation?

We can all do that no matter who we are. Reps. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Anthony Brown and Elijah Cummings all represent Central Maryland but none of them has co-sponsored the effective bipartisan climate legislation presently in the U.S. House of Representatives, H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

We can all help them by calling their offices to ask them to join the 50 co-sponsors on this bill. Taking part in our democracy by sharing what we are concerned about is definitely a patriotic act. If you are a business owner or community leader, your voice can be amplified by formally endorsing the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act as other Maryland organizations (ranging from education, such as Washington College, to business, such as BA Auto Care, and environmental such as Chesapeake Climate Action Network) and prominent individuals like state Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat who represents Baltimore and Howard counties, and Loyola University Maryland President Brian Linnane have done. See the full list at: https://energyinnovationact.org/supporters/.

So let’s all take patriotic action by participating in our government and ask our Baltimore representatives to join Maryland Reps. David Trone and Jamie Raskin along with 48 other co-sponsors on the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. We need to come together to solve big problems — it's the patriotic thing to do.

Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.