Donald Boesch is exactly right. We can’t afford more missed deadlines to restore the Chesapeake Bay and to fight global climate change (“Bold, sensible actions needed to push Md. to net zero emissions,” Sept. 30).
After all, a healthy bay is one of our best defenses against the impacts of climate change. Estuaries protect coastal areas from flooding and storms, stabilize shorelines and provide a safe haven for wildlife.
But we won’t realize these benefits unless the Chesapeake Bay states and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accelerate restoration efforts to meet the 2025 deadline outlined in the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint.
Fortunately, efforts underway to save the bay will also help curb climate change. Protecting and restoring marshes, planting trees and adding more oysters to the bay through restoration and aquaculture all improve water quality, store carbon and mitigate adverse effects of climate change.
We know climate change will put even more pressure on an already fragile Bay ecosystem. Meeting the 2025 pollution reduction targets will not only make the bay resilient to these changes, it will make our communities more resilient, too.
Saving the bay and fighting climate change go hand in hand. And both are a moral imperative. The time to act is now.
Will Baker, Annapolis
The writer is president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
