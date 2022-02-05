Latest severe weather is no accident | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimoreans were mostly spared this time. Yet the greater threat remains. Climate change is on our doorstep in Maryland (”As Maryland faces growing flood threats, retreat is an unpopular solution. What would it take to change that?” Jan. 20). Sweltering heat waves, thunderstorms and even tornadoes are all part of the Maryland summer weather report. Baltimore is projected to be one of the American cities most impacted by climate change. In urban areas like Baltimore, higher temperatures increase ozone air pollution, which is a serious health hazard. By 2050, the typical number of heat wave days in Maryland is projected to increase from more than 10 to 50 days a year.