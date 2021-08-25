xml:space="preserve">
Climate change is like a meteor: Mankind must launch a defense | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 25, 2021 2:46 PM
In the 1998 movie, "Armageddon," a roughneck crew is assigned the task of saving the planet from a large meteor hurtling toward Earth. Might the battle against climate change require the equivalent heroic effort? (Touchstone Pictures handout).
How many times have we watched a movie where a meteor is heading to earth from outer space for total destruction? The world comes together and countries unite with their best scientists and leaders fighting as one to save the world.

Well folks, it’s on its way to destroy all we love. It’s called global warming. We must come together as a human race and fight it as one. Each of us must do what we can and support our leaders in the efforts they choose (”A new Operation Warp Speed is needed, this time for climate change,” Aug. 25).

I’m scared! I am 70 years old so I am not scared for me but for the human race and our home that we call Earth!

Don Merson, Nottingham

