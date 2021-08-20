Time to save our children from ‘rip current’ of climate change | READER COMMENTARY

According to 2020 figures, Baltimore Gas and Electric sourced almost 60% of its electricity from burning coal and natural gas, but less than 4% from wind and solar power. Until those proportions are reversed, it is critically important to look for ways to reduce electricity usage. Switching to LED bulbs, moving the thermostat up a few degrees in summer, unplugging electronic devices and turning off lights and appliances that are not in use are just a few ways to be more energy-efficient at home. Installing home solar panels will reduce your family’s carbon dioxide production, but larger scale changes in energy production will be needed to have the necessary global impact in slowing climate change.