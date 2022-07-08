On climate and EPA, Supreme Court merely upheld the law | READER COMMENTARY

Self-proclaimed progressives, amplified by The Baltimore Sun in editorials, reader letters and cartoons, proclaim that the U.S. Supreme Court “gutted” the government’s ability to fight climate change. That’s not true (”Supreme Court ruling hamstrings EPA, puts Americans at risk,” July 7).
The Supreme Court held that the current U.S. Environmental Protection Agency statutes do not provide the authority to create the proposed regulations governing climate change. The separation of powers provided by the Constitution’s framers establish that policy is to be made by elected legislators in Congress, not by unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats in the EPA.
The solution to deficiencies in the EPA statutes involving climate change is for the Congress to pass new statutes. That is otherwise known as democracy. The Supreme Court is doing its job in reining in runaway agencies. Congress needs to do theirs.
— Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.