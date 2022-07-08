On climate and EPA, Supreme Court merely upheld the law | READER COMMENTARY

A climate change activist stands outside the home of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) while participating in a "Tour of Shame" marching to the homes of senators they consider most responsible for a reduction in climate change regulations on June 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C., the same day the U.S. Supreme Court announced in a 6-3 decision that they sided with the state in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, which reduces the EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions. (Bonnie Cash/Getty Images) (Bonnie Cash / Getty Images)

Self-proclaimed progressives, amplified by The Baltimore Sun in editorials, reader letters and cartoons, proclaim that the U.S. Supreme Court “gutted” the government’s ability to fight climate change. That’s not true (”Supreme Court ruling hamstrings EPA, puts Americans at risk,” July 7).

The Supreme Court held that the current U.S. Environmental Protection Agency statutes do not provide the authority to create the proposed regulations governing climate change. The separation of powers provided by the Constitution’s framers establish that policy is to be made by elected legislators in Congress, not by unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats in the EPA.

Advertisement

The solution to deficiencies in the EPA statutes involving climate change is for the Congress to pass new statutes. That is otherwise known as democracy. The Supreme Court is doing its job in reining in runaway agencies. Congress needs to do theirs.

— Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.