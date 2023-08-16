Maryland must do more to reduce carbon | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, letter writer Bill Temmink of Joppa, for sharing the need to do more than what is presently in the Maryland Climate Pathway Plan (”Maryland’s climate plan lacks urgency and scope,” Aug. 10). As he pointed out, we need to reach net zero carbon emissions much faster than the present plan, as well as sequester the carbon dioxide already in our atmosphere.

The facts demonstrate that on the topic of transitioning our energy sources to zero emissions, we need to be open to all energy sources including nuclear energy. To help all those energy sources compete, we need a market-driven legislation, such as carbon fee or tax and dividend. The carbon fee or tax gives the market signal that we need to get to energy sources with zero emissions as quickly as possible.

This is most effectively done at the federal level, but we can do something similar with the Climate Crisis and Environmental Justice Act introduced previously to the Maryland General Assembly. Presently, the plan is to have a prescriptive “cap and invest” plan, the basis of which is the statement that it is alright to cap carbon emissions to a certain level and that government knows where the investments should be.

In place of “cap and invest,” we need to place in market signals that allow multiple energy sources (and conservation) and communities to all work toward net-zero energy transition as part of a more ambitious Maryland Climate Pathway Plan.

— Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City

