More must be done to prevent climate change | READER COMMENTARY

A kayaker paddles through a parking lot to survey the flooding in downtown Annapolis on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Maryland lawmakers recently gave final approval to a broad measure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, sending the bill to Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh/AP)

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” as the old saying goes. Never has that been more true than with climate change.

Thank you to The Baltimore Sun’s Scott Dance for highlighting the “pound of cure” — adaptation — in his article, “Maryland has hundreds of properties that have repeatedly suffered damaging floods. Few are prepared for the next deluge” (March 24). Changes to the National Flood Insurance Program at the federal level may help us adapt to climate change. Creation of a chief resilience officer, legislation sponsored by state Sen. Katie Fry Hester, may make Maryland better prepared to cope with it.

Advertisement

On the prevention front, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Climate Solutions Now bill with a veto-proof majority. But, ultimately, the federal government must act on a problem as big as climate change.

And here’s where we can weigh in. Let President Joe Biden know we have his back as he tries to wring out as many climate change prevention measures as he can in negotiations with senators over the budget reconciliation package. Email him by going to whitehouse.gov/contact/ and tell him to keep his pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Advertisement

Advocacy like this, which takes very little time, is often the biggest action we can take to get the change we want. On climate change, we need more than an ounce of prevention to be worth that pound of cure because adapting to climate change will be very, very costly.

Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.