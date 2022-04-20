Here’s to the benefits of less polluted air in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

We must congratulate the Maryland General Assembly for passing the comprehensive Climate Solutions Now Act and Gov. Larry Hogan for allowing it to become law. You can rejoice because, as Elizabeth Embry writes, the “Climate bill passage is electrifying” (April 18), finally placing Maryland in the driver’s seat, electric cars certainly, by committing us to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 60% by 2031, with a goal of 100% by 2045.

Another positive aspect presented by Ms. Embry in her commentary is the commitment to drastically reduce toxic emissions and increase energy efficiency for large buildings. Forty percent of greenhouse gas emissions are derived from the powering, heating and cooling of buildings by gas, which not only exacerbates climate change but emits pollutants, such as nitrogen oxide that cause asthma, respiratory disease and cancer. We need to move further in the next legislative session and enact the initial proposal, which was endorsed by environmental organizations such as the Sierra Club and Chesapeake Climate Action Network to electrify all new buildings. Electric heat pumps provide pollutant-free energy, unlike power derived from gas, and benefit consumers with lower utility costs.

The Climate Solutions Now Act will permit me to attend Orioles and Ravens games in Baltimore, a city that suffers from high pollution, without sneezing, coughing or wheezing. I can cheer for my team with the guarantee of breathing clean air.

Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg

