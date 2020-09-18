Climate change should be high on the political agenda | READER COMMENTARY

On top of that, in this pandemic year, many people have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic shut-downs. In July, I participated in training to become a climate reality leader, learning from former Vice President Al Gore (via Zoom) and many other experts and architects of a more sustainable future. It was then, in the course of doing one of the seminar assignments, that I was reminded that in May of 2019, The Maryland Clean Energy Jobs Act passed to become law without support of Gov. Larry Hogan. The bill’s intent is to create tens of thousands of clean energy jobs while growing the network of clean energy available to Marylanders. The legislation mandates that 50% of the state’s electricity come from renewable sources by 2030.