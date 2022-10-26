Keeping planet inhabitable is Job 1 | READER COMMENTARY

The view of artist Luke Jerram's "Floating Earth" in Wigan, England. The floating Earth hovered over Pennington Flash for 10 days in November of 2021 as part of a celebration of Wigan and Leigh's watercourses. File. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Praises to Edward McCarey McDonnell for his letter to the editor about saving the planet being our top priority (”Shouldn’t saving the planet always be a top priority?” Oct. 20).

More than anything else, I want the human race to continue to be able to share this gorgeous planet with as many of our fellow species of all varieties as possible while still helping our fellow human beings survive.

— Suzanne Hill, Baltimore

