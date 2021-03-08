Bubblers: A way to save Chesapeake Bay wildlife | READER COMMENTARY

Low or no oxygen in the Chesapeake Bay isn’t merely a cause of skimpier oysters (”Smithsonian study finds more bad news about climate change: skimpier Chesapeake Bay oysters,” March 6). Crabs and fish also need oxygen to breathe. Fish kills from dead zones of low oxygen cause the bay to have poorer water quality, a vicious circle of environmental degradation.
This is a situation that calls for geoengineering. The government should act by building a series of solar powered barges that could be strategically placed near vulnerable areas of the bay.
The collected solar energy would be used to pump air down to the bottom of the dead zones. The air would be released through bubblers similar to the bubblers in aquariums, but much larger.
This, along with preventing runoff of fertilizer from farms, can improve the overall bay water quality. As the bay water clears, the underwater grasses could be replenished.
All these geoengineering interventions can restore the quality of the bay to the way it was 100 years ago. That should be the goal of the Chesapeake Bay Geoengineering Project.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.