Be a climate change optimist | READER COMMENTARY

I’m a realist, and I respect climate science. So the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was sobering. The world needs to reduce its heat-trapping gas emissions drastically and quickly to prevent the worst consequences of climate change. Humanity faces a daunting challenge.

But I’m an optimist, too. That’s because we have the tools available to meet this challenge. That same IPCC report lists many solutions. What’s needed is action, by individuals, communities, organizations, all levels of government, and business and industry — like the movie says, “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.”

There’s reason to be hopeful; and when there’s hope, optimists get to work. That’s what two high school students did last weekend, talking to people at the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) table at Greenfest at Howard Community College. These young people feel the threat of climate change viscerally and are working to build the political will to tackle it. They give me hope.

Earth Day was Saturday. (“Take a moment to enjoy the beauty of the world,” April 5.) Will you be a climate change optimist, too? What actions will you take to be part of the solution?

— Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City

