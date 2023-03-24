On climate change, inaction is a formula for disaster | READER COMMENTARY

Workers install solar panels on the roof of a residential apartment in Kochi, India on March 22, 2023. India will require $900 billion over the next 30 years to move away from coal mines and thermal plants, a New Delhi based think tank said in a recent report. (AP Photo/R.S. Iyer, File) (R S Iyer/AP)

In response to your recent editorial on climate change (“Can a climate disaster still be averted? The opportunity is slipping away.” March 21), it is now clear that a disaster is baked in, but we can still determine the scale of that disaster.

You write about people who see climate change as “some kind of wonky liberal plot to destroy Big Oil.” Well, that is not actually a liberal plot. Many liberals, in fact, just want to tame Big Oil and let it retain part of our economy. But, unfortunately, it is becoming pretty clear that replacing fossil fuels with other ways of powering our civilization is no longer something we can avoid.

The best way to do this is to use the marketplace to price fossil fuels according to their actual damage to our future. This approach is predictable, orderly and does not destroy our economy with a sudden shock of uncontrolled change. Some of us flinch at this — as if we have an actual choice, as if our grandchildren would forgive us for taking away their futures so long as we are in the correct political party.

This would be funny if it were not sad. Climate change will not permit us to sit here scratching our heads.

— Chris Wiegard, Chester, Virginia

