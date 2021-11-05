Nuclear power is Maryland’s best green energy option | READER COMMENTARY

So far, the state has been fortunate in avoiding the installation of massive wind farms and solar panels with their high cost and erratic production of electric power, which requires a complex grid and parallel diesel and gas standby equipment to come online instantaneously when the wind stops blowing and the sun isn’t shining. Rather than follow the debacle of green energy in Texas, California, Germany and the Netherlands, Maryland should follow the French. France has the world’s most advanced energy strategy and a 40-year history of unmatched carbon dioxide reduction. Nuclear power produces 75% of that country’s electricity, and between 1980 and 2000, France cut total carbon dioxide production by 20%, sulfur dioxide by 75% and nitrogen oxides by 20%. By 2000, the country’s total waste was stored at a single site covering an area of about three football fields.