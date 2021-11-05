Nuclear power is Maryland’s best green energy option | READER COMMENTARY

Donald F. Boesch’s recent commentary on global warming follows the traditional path of the world’s political elite and laments that other states, governments and corporations have passed Maryland in greenhouse emissions reductions (”Maryland, once a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, falls dangerously behind,” Nov. 3). Most notably, he cites an unimplemented plan to include natural gas as an acceptable fuel for power production. It should be noted Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation banning fracking in 2017 and there have been multiple failed attempts to build gas pipelines in the state. The state’s most significant and technically feasible strategy for cutting carbon dioxide is nuclear power, but after a decade long struggle with radical environmentalists, an expansion of the Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant was abandoned.
So far, the state has been fortunate in avoiding the installation of massive wind farms and solar panels with their high cost and erratic production of electric power, which requires a complex grid and parallel diesel and gas standby equipment to come online instantaneously when the wind stops blowing and the sun isn’t shining. Rather than follow the debacle of green energy in Texas, California, Germany and the Netherlands, Maryland should follow the French. France has the world’s most advanced energy strategy and a 40-year history of unmatched carbon dioxide reduction. Nuclear power produces 75% of that country’s electricity, and between 1980 and 2000, France cut total carbon dioxide production by 20%, sulfur dioxide by 75% and nitrogen oxides by 20%. By 2000, the country’s total waste was stored at a single site covering an area of about three football fields.
As a nation, if we could instantaneously copy the French model, the U.S. would cut our carbon production by two-thirds and by reprocessing our spent nuclear rods would eliminate the nuclear waste issue. Adding in electric vehicles would cut our carbon production by at least 75%. Natural gas production and transmission should be used for peak shaving.
Charles Campbell, Woodstock
