A call for unity in the fight against climate change | READER COMMENTARY

Having read Gov. Wes Moore’s memoir of his troubled youth, “The Other Wes Moore,” I may have found the recent article, “Gov. Wes Moore champions wind energy as Ørsted plans new assembly site in Sparrows Point” (April 21), even more inspiring than most of The Baltimore Sun’s readers found it. My other thought in reading it, as a resident of Virginia, was to be troubled by the naked partisanship of the offshore wind power situation in Maryland, which parallels the absurd partisanship here in Virginia regarding our fight over participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as well as several other climate issues.

This is 2023. With nearly half of Republicans and almost all Democrats concerned or alarmed about the climate emergency, it is time for us to stop making climate change the most partisan topic in our political life. The grandchildren of our grandchildren will be baffled to read about our goofy behavior. Or if the behavior continues, our grandchildren may not have grandchildren. There is that option.

If Republicans are offended by regulations, incentives or government overreach, they should call for refunded and rising carbon fees coupled with carbon tariffs in order to reduce our carbon emissions at home and punish China for freeloading on our climate efforts. They invented that powerful market solution — before leaving the climate arena to sit in the bleachers.

— Chris Wiegard, Chester, Virginia

