Maryland must fight climate change - and address the disparities it produces | READER COMMENTARY

Not mentioned by the authors are the economic damages that will come from inaction and the effect on workers, especially the poor. The Great Recession reduced the nation’s gross domestic product by about 5%. It is estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the U.S. economy 10% of its GDP this year. During each crisis, economic inequality continued to increase as the rich, unlike the rest of us, accelerated their accumulation of wealth and income. If we do not formulate moral as well as technical responses, climate change threatens to increase that inequality massively. The United Nations has made it clear that we are on track to “catastrophic warming” which would mean an annual loss in GDP of between 8% and 15%! Do the math to predict the number of unemployed Americans without income, health insurance, and homes.