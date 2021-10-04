Threat of climate change requires greater action out of Washington | READER COMMENTARY

Reading the recent article about Baltimore’s response to rising heat got me thinking about the importance of local involvement and input in effectively preparing their communities for climate change (”Deadly heat waves are a threat, and a reality. Can Baltimore make residents more resilient to rising temperatures?” Sept. 10).
While the city has set up a decent number of support programs and hubs to cool down and feed people, they would definitely need more support in the future as the effects of climate change get worse. Right now, there is a bill in Congress known as the Environmental Justice for All Act (S. 872/H.R. 2021) that would provide increased funding to local and state organizations, and would set up systems to allow people to address environmental injustices and assist their transition from fossil fuels.
Within the Maryland delegation to Congress, the support of U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and U.S. Rep. Kwesi Mfume is particularly vital as both versions of the bill are in the committees on which they are members. I call on Representative Mfume and Senator Cardin to co-sponsor and support the Environmental Justice for All Act.
Kiana Fok, Ellicott City
