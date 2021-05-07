Climate threat requires more serious action | READER COMMENTARY

Your latest climate news was concerning (“Climate data shows America’s normal temperature a degree higher than 2 decades ago,” May 4). The cumulative results of our carbon emissions are clearly accelerating and the impacts are visible with dropping water levels in the Colorado River reservoirs and wildfires on tap again in California. Here in Virginia, sea level rise menaces homes and military installations in the Hampton Roads area. Maryland is also subject to sea level concerns.
Some of us seem to be feeling optimistic. We seem to feel that we can whip climate change by getting rid of bad policies from the previous administration, pledging extreme carbon cuts to take effect after we are dead, then declaring victory. In the real world, we replace fossil fuels with other energy sources when we are given strong enough financial reasons to do so. Carbon pricing, favored by three quarters of American economists, offers a path to driving individuals and corporations to incorporate future survival in their daily choices.
A carbon cashback offers a way to protect low income communities from cost rises. A border adjustment offers a way to push other nations to join the fight for climate survival. All these measures are present in HR 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, cosponsored by Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Gerry Connolly of Virginia and 39 others.
I am a 64-year-old desperately hoping to see this bill enacted into law for the sake of our new granddaughter.
Chris Wiegard, Chester, Virginia
