Climate threat requires more serious action | READER COMMENTARY

Some of us seem to be feeling optimistic. We seem to feel that we can whip climate change by getting rid of bad policies from the previous administration, pledging extreme carbon cuts to take effect after we are dead, then declaring victory. In the real world, we replace fossil fuels with other energy sources when we are given strong enough financial reasons to do so. Carbon pricing, favored by three quarters of American economists, offers a path to driving individuals and corporations to incorporate future survival in their daily choices.