Pastor: Climate change threat demands prompt action | READER COMMENTARY

My church is part of the Progressive National Baptist Convention, the denomination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King helped us imagine the future described by the prophet Isaiah when all the inequality of our current world is redeemed. “One day,” he preached, “every valley shall be exalted, every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made straight, and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together.”