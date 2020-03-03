Current mandates don’t move us quickly enough toward a clean economy. Floods, fires, droughts, and disease are advancing faster than many scientists predicted and the time to act is now. In the face of federal inaction, Maryland can and should set a bold example not only for other states, but for other nations. Not only will this climate bill create jobs, but it will green our communities with its tree-planting provisions. It will lower energy bills by advancing energy-efficiency improvements. And it will make the air cleaner by electrifying the government’s vehicle fleet.