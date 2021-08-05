xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
We must not just adapt to climate change, we must fix it | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 05, 2021 3:55 PM
In this Monday, July 26, 2021 file photo, a man carries bags of onions out of the flooded Yubei Agricultural and Aquatic Products World in Xinxiang in central China's Henan Province. Scientists say there’s something different this year from the recent drumbeat of climate weirdness. This summer a lot of the places hit by weather disasters are not used to getting extremes and many of them are wealthier, which is different from the normal climate change victims. That includes unprecedented deadly flooding in Germany and Belgium, 116-degree heat records in Portland, Oregon and similar blistering temperatures in Canada, along with wildfires. Now Southern Europe is seeing scorching temperatures and out-of-control blazes too. And the summer of extremes is only getting started. Peak Atlantic hurricane and wildfire seasons in the United States are knocking at the door. (AP Photo/Dake Kang, File)
I share Jack Fruchtman’s alarm at the surreal temperatures recently experienced in the Pacific Northwest (“Hot? Better get used to it: Unless we act on climate change, temperatures will continue to climb,” July 13). If it could happen in that very temperate region, it could certainly happen here in Maryland. And what if our power grid failed at the same time, shutting off air conditioning and exposing all of us to life-threatening heat?

That’s the very real possibility Del. Dana Stein raised in his commentary, “Could Maryland handle a ‘heat dome’? How about one combined with a deadly, Texas-style power outage?” (July 21). Thank you, Delegate Stein, for alerting us to the need for more preparation for a joint heat wave and power blackout. Our climate has changed and we must adapt to it.

But adapting to climate change is like bailing water out of a leaking boat. At some point, we have to fix the leaks. We have to stop pumping greenhouse gases into our atmosphere.

Mr. Fruchtman highlighted individual actions like replacing a gas-guzzling car with a hybrid or electric vehicle. Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway (“Baltimore puts its money where its mouth is, passing bill to divest pension funds,” July 26) pointed to the City Council’s recent fossil fuel divestment vote. Leon McDougle (“Climate change threatens more than the environment; it’s a public health crisis,” June 24) urged Congress to pass President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

In the face of such a daunting problem, what can you do? I suggest that the most consequential few minutes you could spend fighting climate change are by emailing and then telephoning your members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, asking them to take strong action to quell climate change. These people, just 535 of them, have the power to shape what our entire nation does about climate change, and they care what you think. In my own emails and calls, I asked them to include carbon pricing in the budget reconciliation package they’re working on because I think it’s the fastest, most effective and least costly measure to combat climate change.

Tell them what you think. This is democracy in action. It’s powerful. Use the tools it gives us.

Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City

