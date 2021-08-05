We must not just adapt to climate change, we must fix it | READER COMMENTARY

In the face of such a daunting problem, what can you do? I suggest that the most consequential few minutes you could spend fighting climate change are by emailing and then telephoning your members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, asking them to take strong action to quell climate change. These people, just 535 of them, have the power to shape what our entire nation does about climate change, and they care what you think. In my own emails and calls, I asked them to include carbon pricing in the budget reconciliation package they’re working on because I think it’s the fastest, most effective and least costly measure to combat climate change.