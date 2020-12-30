Time to act on climate change | READER COMMENTARY

From a year of devastating hurricanes and wildfires and record-breaking temperatures to a mountain of evidence-based science, it’s clear climate change is threatening our livelihoods. This extreme weather is devastating our health, our economy, and our environment. In my area of Ellicott City, we have had several “100-year” storms in the past couple of years (”Scarred by deadly floods, Ellicott City residents have learned to prepare whenever it rains,” Aug. 12). This area of historical old Ellicott City is known for a plethora of small businesses and buildings full of rich history and lessons. Because of the record-breaking storms, many of these business and beautiful buildings have had to move. These storms have destroyed our neighborhood and continue to do so as climate change worsens and the storms increase in frequency and become stronger.