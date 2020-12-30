Time to act on climate change | READER COMMENTARY

From a year of devastating hurricanes and wildfires and record-breaking temperatures to a mountain of evidence-based science, it’s clear climate change is threatening our livelihoods. This extreme weather is devastating our health, our economy, and our environment. In my area of Ellicott City, we have had several “100-year” storms in the past couple of years (”Scarred by deadly floods, Ellicott City residents have learned to prepare whenever it rains,” Aug. 12). This area of historical old Ellicott City is known for a plethora of small businesses and buildings full of rich history and lessons. Because of the record-breaking storms, many of these business and beautiful buildings have had to move. These storms have destroyed our neighborhood and continue to do so as climate change worsens and the storms increase in frequency and become stronger.
Rollback after rollback by the Trump administration have only made matters worse. Our communities are suffering from dirty air and water and from extreme weather and heat. We cannot continue our current course of inaction. It is #TimeToAct. Everyone deserves to live in healthier, safer communities powered by clean energy which is why we need climate action now to protect the public from the dangerous extreme weather events already occurring and the growing threat of climate change in the future. We can no longer allow science to be undermined and scientists to be ignored. We must roll back the rollbacks to protect our health and economy and combat the climate crisis.
From President-elect Joe Biden to Congress and local leaders, it is #TimeToAct on climate. My story is not unique. According to Associated Press exit polls from this year’s election, 70% of Americans are concerned about the effects of the climate crisis. Join me and millions of Americans in urging our legislators and policymakers to swiftly enact policy to solve the climate crisis.
With the growing amount of stronger storms, Ellicott City is continuously being destroyed. Right around the corner from me, people have to close down their small businesses because their buildings are gutted and flooded. It’s clear the climate crisis is at our doorsteps. We cannot wait any longer to act. Join me in urging our our leaders to recommit to climate action and stand firm. It is #TimeToAct.
Laila Greene, Ellicott City
