Maryland must put a price on carbon | READER COMMENTARY

But what is done with the funds collected is vitally important. Half of the money collected would go into a benefits fund to protect low and moderate income households in Maryland and vulnerable businesses from financial harm. The other half would go into an infrastructure fund to invest in projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build the resilience of our communities. At least 50% of the infrastructure funds would be invested in projects that directly benefit environmental justice communities. Those funds would help county and municipal governments across Maryland as they make essential changes to protect the health and welfare of our people and communities.