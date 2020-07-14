Climate change is best fought at the national level | READER COMMENTARY

But this battle is best fought at the national level, because gas and diesel cars and trucks are causing the same problems everywhere. And the problem is not just vehicles powered by fossil fuel; the problem is the burning of fossil fuels for any purpose anywhere. Did you know Congress is actually considering a powerful piece of legislation projected to lower carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels by 40% in 12 years? And did you know that three Maryland Congressmen are cosponsors of this legislation? The bill is H.R.763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The three Maryland cosponsors are Rep. Ruppersberger, Rep. Raskin, and Rep. Trone. And they are joined by 78 other cosponsors from across the country in the House of Representatives.