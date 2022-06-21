Don’t be a forum for climate change denial | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun does well to include in its opinion pages a healthy mix of views on key issues. It’s stunning, though, to see space given to something like the piece by the reactionary Heritage Foundation’s Derrick Morgan (“Sorry, but we don’t need a costly, government-forced detour to EVs,” June 16).

Let’s hope The Sun would not offer a platform to any writer who put the Holocaust in dismissive, derisive quotation marks. Mr. Morgan does something similar. He encloses the phrase climate catastrophe in sneering quotation marks.

Climate catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes. It is about where the Holocaust was in 1935, when the Third Reich’s Nuremberg laws were enacted. Yes, the extermination phase of climate catastrophe is a little down the road and can still be headed off, but only with urgent, sweeping action. Or we can do like Mr. Morgan and snicker as the planet becomes ever more a sealed box car.

— George Angell, Baltimore

