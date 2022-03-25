Maryland farmer: Climate change threatens our food system | READER COMMENTARY

I read with great interest the recent survey on the heightened awareness by Maryland citizens of climate change effects. (“Poll finds a majority of Marylanders say climate change is having major impacts on shorelines, wildlife, weather,” March 15). As a Maryland farmer for over two decades, it was disappointing but not surprising that respondents were less likely to assign “major” impacts from climate change to agriculture. Many people take for granted that there will be a wide variety of food readily available all year long, giving little thought to challenges farmers face until there are shortages.

The direct impacts of climate change, such as extreme weather events, changed precipitation patterns and volatile temperatures pose serious threats to our food system. As a result, we growers are constantly adapting our practices to ensure our farms remain productive and profitable. More than half of the farmers across Maryland are implementing science-backed soil health practices to both build resiliency in the face of climate change and to counter it. Planting cover crops, implementing reduced or no-till systems, and adding organic amendments can reduce carbon loss as well as pull carbon from the atmosphere into the soil.

Advertisement

We are fortunate in Maryland to have support from programs offered through the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Maryland Department of Agriculture, and projects like the Million Acre Challenge, which helps connect farmers with the research and information needed to implement conservation practices.

As the poll shows, Marylanders know climate change will continue to impact our lives. Farmers won’t be excluded from those impacts, but we have an opportunity to improve soil health, fight climate change, and become more resilient so we can continue to produce food for generations come.

Advertisement

Judy Gifford, Kennedyville

The writer is the owner of St. Brigid’s Farm, a 62-acre dairy farm in Kent County and a member of the Board of Soil Stewards for the Million Acre Challenge.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.