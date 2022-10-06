Ian a timely reminder of climate threat | READER COMMENTARY

Household belongings and debris lie scattered in a trailer park, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Thank you for the bold headline, “The link is undeniable between Hurricane Ian, climate change” (Oct. 4) and the right-on editorial. Killer storms and flash floods will continue to dominate the news as climate catastrophe is now with us. It will only get worse.

Having friends in St. Petersburg, Florida, I was on pins and needles as the early forecast was for Hurricane Ian to land in Tampa. My friends’ home fortunately only suffered minimal damage. However, others were not as lucky as the storm went elsewhere in Florida on its path of destruction.

We all have to be environmentalists now and promote sustainable energy. The editorial reminded me that besides seeking sustainable energy sources, we have to hope for an immediate end to the invasion of Ukraine. The amount of carbon being sent into the atmosphere is sure to have deleterious effects on the environment as war is not green.

Thanks again for giving us our marching orders to save Mother Earth.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

