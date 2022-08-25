U.S. climate change efforts are useless | READER COMMENTARY

A solar panel installation is seen in Ruicheng County in central China's Shanxi Province. The last two agreements the world made to battle climate change came only after the United States and China, by far the two biggest carbon polluters, made deals with each other. Now the successful dynamic is in jeopardy with China recently cutting off climate talks with the U.S. because of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil) (Sam McNeil/AP)

I’m really getting tired of hearing about climate change. Is the climate changing? Possibly. Is there anything we can do about it? No! (”New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%, federal study suggests,” Aug. 18)

The United States is spending hundreds of billions of dollars to promote green energy and to appease the climate protesters. China, in the mean time, is building 30 to 40 new coal burning plants every year. Worldwide, we burn over one billion tires a year. Landfills in India are releasing 1.9 million metric tons of methane per year.

I could go on and on, but to help you better understand what U.S. climate change legislation is accomplishing, I would compare it to having a peeing section in a pool. The difference is that, in reality, that section represents 90% of the pool. The U.S., Canada, and a few other countries make up the 10% of the pool where it’s not allowed.

— Marc Wisner, Parkville

