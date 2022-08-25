U.S. climate change efforts are useless | READER COMMENTARY

I’m really getting tired of hearing about climate change. Is the climate changing? Possibly. Is there anything we can do about it? No! (”New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%, federal study suggests,” Aug. 18)
The United States is spending hundreds of billions of dollars to promote green energy and to appease the climate protesters. China, in the mean time, is building 30 to 40 new coal burning plants every year. Worldwide, we burn over one billion tires a year. Landfills in India are releasing 1.9 million metric tons of methane per year.
I could go on and on, but to help you better understand what U.S. climate change legislation is accomplishing, I would compare it to having a peeing section in a pool. The difference is that, in reality, that section represents 90% of the pool. The U.S., Canada, and a few other countries make up the 10% of the pool where it’s not allowed.
— Marc Wisner, Parkville
