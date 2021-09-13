The sooner Americans prepare for climate change, the better | READER COMMENTARY

Climate change will become one of the greatest agents of change in our time as increased atmospheric energy from heat-trapping greenhouse gases drives evermore extremes in the weather, similar to stretching a spring with increasing amplitude and letting it oscillate back and forth. Our thin atmosphere is conceptually similar to a rubber glove stretched on a bowling ball. There is no question that with the rising carbon dioxide levels, due largely to human activity, we are trapping more heat in our atmosphere which is driving these wild oscillations of flooding and drought; heating, and cooling (”As extreme weather risks rise, so do the costs of protecting Maryland’s power grid from storms like Ida,” Sept. 10).