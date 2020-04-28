Pandemic has given the world a chance to address climate change with a tax on carbon | READER COMMENTARY

Economists like this carbon fee and dividend policy because their models show it will be effective at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the most efficient way. Businesses like the predictability of a known price on carbon so they can plan for future energy costs. As the current stimulus payments show, consumers would like the extra discretionary money from the dividend. New infrastructure and new jobs will be created when our country needs them as it recovers from this pandemic. This policy will not shock the economy because the initial price on carbon is low and the increase is gradual. But it will put the writing on the wall that the time has come to transition off increasingly expensive fossil fuels.