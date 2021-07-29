Local leaders have a part to play in fighting climate change | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, Councilman Mark Conway, for sharing your powerful voice that “Climate change is the defining challenge of our time, and one that requires an all-hands-on-deck approach.” I am thrilled that you are asking Baltimore to put its money where its mouth is by divesting pension funds from fossil fuels (”City Councilman: Baltimore puts its money where its mouth is, passing bill to divest pension funds from fossil fuels,” July 26).
I am requesting that Mr. Conway, and all our Maryland leaders, ask Congress to put a price on fossil fuel extraction at the source and to border-correct it. The border correction would impose a fee on fossil fuels and fossil fuel intensive good crossing our border from countries who do not have a similar carbon tax, thus protecting American businesses and leveling the playing field.
Economists have advocated for carbon pricing as a fast, effective policy harnessing the whole economy to mitigate climate change. And the intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC) agrees, recently noting carbon pricing as a “necessary condition.” What’s missing is the political will for carbon pricing. But we can fix that by calling Congress, with both grassroots voices like mine, and “grasstops” voices like Councilman Conway’s.
As Councilman Conway noted in his commentary, now is the time to take “bold action by our state and federal leaders to slow warming and save the only planet we have.” I am asking that he and other Maryland leaders seek bold action at the federal level including a border correction. By asking Congress to put a price on carbon with a border correction like the European Union is proposing, we will address climate change at the appropriate scale of the problem.
It’s “all-hands-on-deck” time, and we all need to do what we can from pension funds divestment from fossil fuels to carbon pricing at the federal level. Everyone should call their members of Congress and ask for carbon pricing at the federal level with border correction.
Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City
