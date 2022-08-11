A big win in the fight against climate change | READER COMMENTARY

A wind turbine works on the campus of Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne, Massachusetts on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The U.S. has renewed legitimacy on global climate issues and will be able to inspire other nations in their own emissions-reducing efforts, experts said, after the Democrats pushed their big economic bill through the Senate on Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)

The U.S. Senate had a test coming last Sunday, so it pulled an all-nighter Saturday night. Fortunately, it passed the Inflation Reduction Act with a score of 51 and earned an A+ in my book (”Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal; House to vote next,” Aug. 7). Thank you, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and every other Democratic senator for this victory for our climate. Every vote counted on this one.

Now, it’s on to the U.S. House of Representatives. Hopefully, it will soon become law. This act will put us on track to reach a 40% emissions reduction from 2005 levels by 2030, and that’s a huge victory. A celebration will be in order.

But here’s the reality check: We need even greater emissions reductions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), a target set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. What we need in the months and years ahead is a bipartisan effort at every level of government to meet this goal.

There are more tests to come.

— Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City

