Support small farmers and watermen | READER COMMENTARY

Running the letters to the editor of Cheryl Arney (”State fair reminds us of the need to help Maryland farmers”) and Ron Williams Jr. (”Offshore fish farming hurts climate and economy”) on Labor Day was definitely food for thought. We need to support Maryland family farmers and generations of waterman who are both challenged by the health of the Chesapeake Bay and our climate crisis.

Giant factory farms and aquaculture activities rely on economies of scale to increase profitability at the expense of the environment. Often, these ventures are run by folks who have earned degrees in business administration, rather than a respect for sustaining our resources.

Maryland needs to help small farmers reduce runoff and deal with crop yield variability. Watermen need help reducing their dependence on fossil fuels and support when native species are threatened.

Farm support could come by recycling local produce that doesn’t sell for top dollar at a farmer’s markets into our region’s food deserts. And the Maryland Department of Natural Resources should tax boaters joy riding around the Chesapeake Bay with the horsepower used to send Liberty ships across the Atlantic during World War II.

Small farmers and watermen understand sustainability. If we lose them, we lose more than their bounty.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

