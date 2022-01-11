Here is what Baltimore can do about climate | READER COMMENTARY

I was glad to see The Baltimore Sun take such a strong stance on environmental pollution and climate change in their recent editorial about the terrifying coal dust explosion in Curtis Bay (”Coal plant explosion should be a wake-up call,” Jan. 3). Community members in Curtis Bay have been fighting pollution in their neighborhood for years, highlighting the effects of that very coal dust and other pollutants on residents’ health, the local environment and the climate at large. As the Sun’s editorial stated, last week’s explosion should be a wake-up call for anyone who hasn’t yet been listening to the residents on the front lines of environmental pollution and climate change in Baltimore.