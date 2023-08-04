Gen Z seeks to turn climate angst into action | READER COMMENTARY

Protesters hold placards during a Fridays For Future (FFF) demonstration in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP) (Marcus Brandt/AP)

We all huddled together like a dwindling iceberg in a sea of older climate advocates. We were seven high school students bursting with over-caffeinated enthusiasm and wide-eyed curiosity, determined to push toward climate solutions. At the Citizens’ Climate Lobby National June Conference, we were ready to learn, lobby and lift our voices to combat the climate crisis.

Ironically, the conference coincided with the Canadian wildfire smoke that blanketed East Coast cities — a noticeable reminder of the threats of climate change (”As Canadian wildfire smoke returns, Marylanders should prepare for a summer of air quality alerts,” July 17). More intimidating is the fact that phenomena like this will only intensify as temperatures rise, even in Maryland. By 2050, we are projected to experience around 40 days of dangerously high heat annually — 30 more than what we currently see. By then, the waters along Maryland’s coast could rise by as much as two feet, eating away at our treasured shoreline. By 2050, our state will have already suffered at the hands of a climate catastrophe touching every aspect of Marylanders’ lives from agriculture to our beloved Chesapeake Bay. By 2050, we, the teens writing this, will be in our 40s. We will have our own careers and families. We will be the ones dealing with a climate disaster caused by the generations before us.

Rather than letting these facts turn into fear, we headed down to the nation’s capital to find solutions. There, we trained and strategized in all things climate action. We familiarized ourselves with climate policies and bills including the recent Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. As grassroots training progressed, lobbying became less daunting, seeming more like a casual conversation rather than a debate between Ph.D.s. We each got specific roles; researching recent legislation and actions, telling personal stories, and asking about the climate legislation rumblings happening inside Congress.

We gained many insights from the climate conference but our most valuable take-away was the pressing need for, and eager emphasis on, youth involvement. Wherever we went, we were welcomed with open arms and anticipation about our role as “the future of America.” When it came time for practice lobbying, one of the mock congressmen scurried to our group excitedly hoping to be with the teenage table. When we spoke with a conference organizer, his colleague promptly sacrificed a white tablecloth, standing on a nearby table to capture the perfect angle for a photo of our interaction.

When the most popular description for a mock lobby meeting was Gen Z’s trending term “slay” (for those unfamiliar with the word, ask your favorite teen), the incident covered CCL’s social media pages as evidence of successful youth outreach. It was nice to feel like a group of celebrities navigating between conference rooms and congressional offices, but it was even nicer to see an organization like CCL genuinely recognizing the value of young voices in the fight for our future. On lobby day, the enthusiasm of the congressional staff made it clear that by simply sharing our perspectives as high schoolers we were making a difference.

While we have only just begun our journey of climate advocacy, we feel we ought to pass along a vital lesson to other Gen Z kids: Don’t let your fears for the future stop you from taking a stand now. Instead of dwelling on the doom of stress-inducing headlines, understand that your personal power and optimism can make a change. Climate change is a global challenge. This shared problem requires a shared responsibility; climate solutions ask for everyone to participate, especially young people.

To older generations, we hope that you find ways to combat climate change, but urge you to uplift and encourage your Gen Z counterparts to fight for their future as well. As a speaker at the Citizens’ Climate Conference said, it’s time we turn our “angst into action.”

— Jesse Van Doren, Kate Morton, Khumari Burgess, Ava Wasik, Ayla Wasik, Jessica Valeza and Dylan Carson

The writers are students at Towson and Eastern Tech high schools in Baltimore County.

