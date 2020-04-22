Learning about Clifton Park is an enjoyable stay-at-home experience | READER COMMENTARY

Jacques Kelly did his usual excellent job in calling attention to notable examples of historic preservation efforts in the Baltimore area, in this instance the Victorian “Gardener’s Cottage,” formerly part of the Clifton Estate of Johns Hopkins in the nineteenth century (“Rescuing an enchanted cottage from ruin in Baltimore’s Clifton Park," April 18).
Those interested in learning more about the history of Clifton Park and the preservation efforts there, which include the magnificently-restored mansion house, would enjoy watching the recent “5-Minute History” episodes available on the Baltimore Heritage web site, “Clifton Mansion” (April 13) and “The Gardener’s Cottage and the Valve House of Clifton Park” (April 14).
Since the onset of the pandemic and the guidelines for all to shelter in place, Johns Hopkins, executive director of the area historic preservation nonprofit (and very distantly related to the Johns Hopkins of the Clifton Estate), has been preparing daily digital videos each week with the help of his teenage children as they shelter in place in their Baltimore home. The result has been a wonderful opportunity to learn about the stories behind so many historic preservation efforts in the city, an occasion to be looked forward to each day.
Ed Orser, Baltimore
