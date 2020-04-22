Learning about Clifton Park is an enjoyable stay-at-home experience | READER COMMENTARY

Since the onset of the pandemic and the guidelines for all to shelter in place, Johns Hopkins, executive director of the area historic preservation nonprofit (and very distantly related to the Johns Hopkins of the Clifton Estate), has been preparing daily digital videos each week with the help of his teenage children as they shelter in place in their Baltimore home. The result has been a wonderful opportunity to learn about the stories behind so many historic preservation efforts in the city, an occasion to be looked forward to each day.