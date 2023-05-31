Enough is enough with repetitive clergy sex abuse articles | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

St. Mark Catholic Church in Catonsville was home to multiple predator priests over a 40-year period according to a list of offender priests the archdiocese keeps on its website. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Let me preface my letter by observing that I am a Roman Catholic and have been so all my life. Let me also say that I am horrified by the scandal of abuse that has come to the light of day thanks to the courage of the abused and the efforts of your newspaper. There can be no excuses for the failures of the Church hierarchy in their handling of this matter.

However, enough is enough.

I just finished reading the most recent article to appear on the front page and was unable to find a single new fact (”In latest fallout from Baltimore Catholic Church sex abuse report, some of those identified leave their roles,” May 28). I can reach no conclusion other than you have a hardened bias against the Catholic Church.

Same facts, same front page coverage. If new information comes to light, please share it with your readers. If not, please fill your paper with other news.

— William T. Define, Lutherville

